BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Blountstown Baseball is hosting the ‘Small Ballerz Baseball Camp’ featuring four former local players that have made it to the pros.

Arnold alum, Lucas Dunn is with the San Diego Padres. Blountstown alum, Byrson Horne is with the Atlanta Braves. Two former Mosley players, Jaden Rudd is with the Toronto Blue Jays and RJ Yeager is with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Blountstown head baseball coach Emory Horne said having these players back shows the younger athletes that their dreams can come true.

“It’s so good to give back to these little guys because it shows that they have a chance,” Horne said. “There’s a lot of stuff goes into it, but they got a chance to make it to the to the big leagues, to professional baseball.”

Players can sign up at Blountstownbaseball.com and the camp is Saturday, January 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blountstown’s baseball field.