PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Disc Golf Club hosted the third annual ‘Majette Monster Mash’ on Saturday.

The tournament is the longest running Halloween disc golf tournament in Northwest Florida.

90 athletes from multiple states competed. There were 18 holes in the tournament with a shotgun start. There were three layouts for recreational, intermediate and advanced skill levels.

Matt Orum, who is ranked seventh in the world competed in the tournament.

The course was decorated for Halloween and there was a costume competition and mustache contest.

“It’s something we’ve kind of leaned into and it’s really fun to get a dress up the course and put out skeletons and skulls and everything and really have that, like, Halloween vibe and like something really unique for this course,” Bay County Disc Golf Club President, Brent Gann said.

Their next tournament is a doubles tournament on Saturday, December 17.