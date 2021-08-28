Majette hosts inaugural North West Florida Disc Golf Championship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Majette course was filled with many talented competitors Saturday as they hosted the inaugural North West Florida Disc Golf Championship.

Bay County Disc Gold Club President and Tournament Director, Brent Gann, said that this was the course’s first PDGA tournament following renovations.

“The course is at the point where we’re calling it open and complete now, after a year and a half of redesign from Hurricane Michael,” Gann said. “But we have tee signs in and pads, and it’s just a premiere sort of course in the area and it allows us to run premiere events and bring people in from all over the region.”

Amongst the nearly one hundred male and female competitors of all ages vying for the championship, there were 10 different divisions, and one of the participants from Bay County, James Harris, said that it was a fun and fair setup.

“The cards a pretty randomized in tournaments like this so you’re put in a card with three of four people that you may not have ever played with,” Harris said. “And so it’s a cool time to really meet people, locals, people from surrounding counties.”

While there were many locals in participation, Gann said others were there from halfway across the country.

“We’ve got people from all over the United States, I think as far as Wyoming,” Gann said. “And it’s just a great day for everyone to come out and the prizes are championship belts, they’re like little championship belts, people can put on their desks and really take as some pride that they are the North West Florida disc golf champion.”

This was the second major tournament held at Majette this summer, and perhaps the largest one of the year is still yet to come.

“In October we run the Majette Monster Mash which is our premiere event,” Gann said. “We’ve got pros coming in, there’s a thousand dollars cash added to our prize pool, that is our large event, and then this event will become our spring premiere event. So 2022 and beyond, we’ll be running a spring event, this championship, and a Fall event, the Monster Mash.”

Zach Cole from Enterprise, Alabama, took home first in the pro division today, shooting six-under through the two rounds of play.