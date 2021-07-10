Majette Disc Golf Club hosts second annual Iron Man Tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Disc Golf Club hosted their second annual Iron Man Tournament at the Majette Disc Golf Club on Saturday.

Bay County Disc Golf President Brett Gann said that the tournament was open to the public, and people of all ages participated.

“Anyone can play,” Gann said. “And then there are those shots, it’s like anything, golf, disc golf, basketball, those shots that are really close to going in that keep you coming back. So it’s just a great way to stay active and get outside, especially one a day like today, after all this rain, nowhere I’d rather be than outside.”

There were 63 players in the Iron Man Tournament, and one of those participants from Enterprise, Alabama, Jenya Viazovov, said he was impressed with the amount of competitors.

“I think it’s fun to have so many people play this wonderful sport,” Viazovov said. “And to see it grow. And everybody wants to compete, because this is a challenging course, and sun and wind make it very challenging, so I think it’s test of skill and a test of endurance.”

The tournament wasn’t just for fun and games, as all proceeds will go toward local veterans.

Jenya Viazovov: “I think it’s just amazing what people make those tournaments for, they’re not just for profit, they’re just for people, for people to get out and have fun and for people to be supported.”

The disc golf course at Majette was opened in 2018, and multiple other courses have continued to pop up in bay county over the past few years.

“Disc golf is one of the fastest growing sports,” Gann said.” And it actually made ESPN recently with just a clutch shot at the world championship, so its really gaining some notoriety. We have this course here at Majette, we have one at Under the Oaks, we have a few holes over at FSU, and there’s actually a new course at the Preserve, over at the new Deer Point Park from the city of Lynn Haven.

“So really just a lot of cool opportunities,” Gann said. “And everybody is looking to grow and where we can put more courses in, because its an easy sport to kind of up take in and for people to get involved with.”

The Bay County Disc Golf Club is hoping to host another tournament at Majette in December.