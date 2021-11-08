Lynn Haven Storm football teams all playing for Super Bowl titles

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Lynn Haven Storm have been around since 2015 and while their teams have won six PYFA Championships over the years, they have never had all four teams get to the Super Bowl matchup in the same season.

This year, they were able to do that as their Boomers, Peewees, Juniors and Seniors all made it to the title game.

“Just to be out here all together it’s the first time that we’ve actually, during this time, usually the field is half full cause two teams are done, we’re all here so it’s awesome,” Lynn Haven Storm coach Roy Davila said.

All four teams were out on the field Monday night preparing for their Super Bowl game.

For the Boomers, it’s their first time ever getting to that matchup.

“I’ve been with these guys for a long time to see that all of them made it, I like it, yeah,” Lynn Haven Storm seniors player Samuel Chisolm said.

Two of the Lynn Haven Storm teams, the Peewees and the Seniors, won the title last year.

To win it all a second year in a row would be even more incredible for them.

“Championships are hard to win, I played football for a long time and last year was the second time I won a championship, the time before that was with my dad at this age. So to win another one would be super,” Lynn Haven Storm coach Ron Rogers said.

All four of the teams play on Saturday in Fort Walton Beach.