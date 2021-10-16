Lynn Haven Storm female football player awarded for empowering young girls to play the sport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Lynn Haven Storm female football player Faith Alvarado was awarded for empowering other young girls to play the sport at halftime of the team’s game Saturday.

Local franchise owner of Ultimate Team Products, Pete Briant, heard about Alvarado’s story and wanted to recognize her for her inspiration to other young girls.

“Football is a very demanding sport,” Briant said. “You have to put your place in to get the respect of your teammates, and the fact that she’s doing this on a team full of boys and has done it for years, and on only doing it, but she excels. So, there’s no better person.”

Alvarado said back in June that any young girl who thinks they might want to play football should go for it, and that there are no regrets in trying.