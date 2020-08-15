Louisville’s Lucas Dunn wins MVP award in summer league

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Louisville baseball player and Arnold alum Lucas Dunn won the 2020 MVP Award for the Florida Collegiate Summer League.

Dunn played on the Winter Garden Squeeze and had an impressive summer with the team.

He started the season with a 13-game on-base streak. He was also the only hitter to have two home runs in one game.

He finished the season batting .365 and had four home runs, six doubles, 25 hits, 15 runs and 11 RBIs.

Dunn didn’t know he would win the award because someone else from his team, FSU’s Parker Messick, won the 2020 Cy Young Award.

“When they announced that my teammate had got the Cy Young I was kinda thinking that was gonna hurt my chances to get MVP I didn’t think they would give both the awards to my team,” Dunn said. “But I knew I had put together a really good season, had really good stats, and I was consistent all year long. So I was confident, but I definitely wasn’t sure.”

Dunn said the summer league was an amazing experience, but he can’t wait to get back to Louisville with the rest of his Cardinals’ squad.