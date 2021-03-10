Long-time Chipola Softball Coach Jimmy Hendrix resigns

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Chipola softball coach Jimmy Hendrix has resigned from the team this week due to personal reasons.

Hendrix has been with Indians softball team for nine seasons.

He worked beside his wife Belinda as the associate head coach of the team. Together, they led the team to three National Titles, the most recent of them in 2019.

They were also both awarded NJCAA Coaches of the Year in 2007, 2015 and 2019.

According to Chipola Athletic Director Jeff Johnson, Hendrix resigned due to personal reasons.

Belinda Hendrix will continue to be the head coach of the Indians.