Locals shine in 66th annual FACA North-South All-Star Classic

OCALA, Fla. (WMBB) – Four local high school football players represented the Panhandle in the 66th annual FACA North-South All-Star Classic on Wednesday.

South Walton’s Kemper Hodges played quarterback, Mosley’s Josiah McCall played wide receiver, North Bay Haven’s Ayden Leon played offensive line, and Wewahitchka’s Alex Williams played linebacker, all representing the North team.

North Bay Haven head football coach Andy Siegal was selected to coach the North team’s offensive line and said that the four local athletes represented the Panhandle with pride.

“The four of us talked last night after our banquet and I said let’s show these guys that Panhandle football deserves some respect because you know, even though the kids from the North didn’t know where these places were, you know obviously they couldn’t pronounce Wewahitchka and stuff like that, and you know it was kind of cool to see our guys from our area really step it up.”