KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Twelve Panhandle wrestlers hit the mat for day one of the FHSAA Boys High School Wrestling State Competition.

Five local athletes won in the first championship round.

Bay’s Derrick Williams (113), Liberty County’s Jay Brown (120), South Walton’s Gibson Moore (132), Wewahitchka’s Conner Roberts (160) and North Bay Haven’s David Mercado (220).

In the consolation round, four athletes kept their seasons’ alive.

Wewahitchka’s Jake Parker (120), Rutherford’s Keaton Schirmer (160), Rutherford’s Bryson Schirmer (182) and South Walton’s Carlos Sanchez (285).

South Walton had three wrestlers qualify, the most of any local school.

“We had a really tough year,” South Walton wrestling coach Travis Laxton said. “We lost a lot of kids due to injury. We expected more. But the kids that we brought, they’re really hungry. They’re young. We only graduate two seniors. So I’m really excited to get these kids back. It really means a lot to build South Walton wrestling in the postseason.”

The competition continues Friday, March 3 at 9:15 a.m. est with the second championship round.