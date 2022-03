VALDOSTA, Ga. (WMBB) – Local wrestler Bear Siegal took home first place in the 145 weight class at the AAU State Wrestling Championships in Valdosta, Georgia, this weekend.

Siegal won four total matches; one with a 16-4 technical fault and the next three by pins.

The eighth-grade wrestlers competed with the North Bay Haven High School team with much success this past season, and he already has received several invites to major tournaments around the country.