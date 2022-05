PALM BAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Local wrestler Bear Siegal took first place in the 2022 Florida AAU State Championship tournament over the weekend.

Siegal is a rising freshman at North Bay Haven Charter Academy and has had a very successful spring on the mat.

He’s won an AAU state title in Georgia, the Florida USA state title for folkstyle, placed third at the USA State Greco Roman meet, and was even selected to represent the Florida national team.