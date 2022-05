PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley rising junior Valarie Solorio placed second overall at the U.S. World Team Trials in Fort Worth, Texas, over the weekend, granting her a spot on Team USA.

Solorio now has the opportunity to represent America at the World Championships in Italy or represent Mexico at the Pan-American Games in Argentina this summer.

Regardless of her decision, Solorio will have the privilege to train at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.