CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley sophomore and Gulf Coast Grappling Academy superstar wrestler Valarie Solorio was honored with a special meet and greet at the Rib Shack restaurant on Tuesday evening.

The event was held to raise awareness for girls wrestling as Solorio has been a pioneer for other young women in the sport hoping to see it grow.

“I really hope this event today gets out into Bay County and encourages other little girls that were younger than me to come out and see me and see that I’m successful in what I do and then they’ll want to start wrestling,” Solorio said. “And by that, just grow women’s wrestling in general, not just in Bay County but all over Florida and eventually all over the U.S.”

Solorio is a national champion in both the U.S. and Mexico as she holds dual citizenship. She was also the first-ever FHSAA sanctioned girls wrestling state champion.

She will compete next weekend at the USMC Women’s National Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.