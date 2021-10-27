Local woman prepares for Ironman with special cause in mind

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach resident Natalia Busuttil has competed in plenty of triathlons over the year, but nothing like what she’s about to do on Nov. 6.

Busuttil is planning on doing her first-ever full IRONMAN.

“If you’re a resident here in Panama City Beach, this is very big deal. you have 3,000 to 4,000 athletes coming from all over the world and I want to be a part of that,” Busuttil said. “Literally this has been two years in the making of training. That’s more than I planned for my wedding.”

This race is special to her for many reasons, the biggest of them being who she’s competing with.

She is one of 21 athletes on the Kyle Pease Foundation Team, an organization focused on improving the lives of disabled individuals through sports.

She’s also aiming to raise $1,000 for the foundation.

Busuttil said she wanted to compete with them ever since she saw they were one of the top charity’s for the race.

“I have to be involved, I meet him personally, I’ve seen him Atlanta track club events, I got to be involved. I just really appreciate and admire the mission they are getting out there which is anything is possible and representation matters,” Busuttil said.

Busuttil said training for the race is tough, but it’s easier when she thinks about why she’s doing it.

“To train for an Ironman is a part time job. I put in probably 15 to 20 hours a week training. Not every day do I wake up and say I want to train today, you’re tired a lot of times. If you have a strong why, if your why is strong, then your mind will be strong throughout that,” Busuttil said.

She is counting down the minutes until the start and she plans to soak in every second of the 2.4 mile siwm, the 112 mile bike ride and 26.2 mile run.

“My goal for this Ironman is to smile every mile, just do my best. I’m not shattering any world records but my goal is just to be very present,” Busuttil said.

To donate to Busuttil’s fundraiser, head to the website here.