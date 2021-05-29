Local weightlifter wins world championship in virtual competition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Local weightlifter, Sarah Homestead, took first place in the virtual IWF Masters Weightlifting World Championships on Saturday afternoon.

The IWF Masters was a virtual competition this year due to COVID, but was originally supposed to take place in Japan.

There were a dozen lifters selected in Homestead’s weight and age group to compete, some of whom were from Mexico, Canada, Norway, Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Denmark and the U.S.

Out of all the lifters, Homestead came out with the gold and the world championship after lifting a total of 190 kilos (418 lbs.) between snatch and clean and jerk.

Homestead has already accomplished more than many lifters ever will, but says part of her success, comes from her socks.

“So, I’m kind of a superstitious person when it comes to lifting,” Homestead said. “So, I got these socks from my mom, they’re my favorite star wars socks. I got them a couple years ago and I wear them in every competition, and they haven’t failed me yet.

“So, I always makes sure I have that and then I have my red, white and blue sports bra on, you know, America. So, I always make sure I have my favorite pieces on for just that boost of confidence.”

Homestead broke a national record in the clean and jerk at the Masters Weightlifting National Championships in Orlando back in march, but after winning the world championship, her coach, Bobby Adriano says he believes that her wining comes from more than superstition.

“She’s got a long future in this sport,” Adriano said. “Like I said, she’s a national champion, she broke the national record in clean and jerk a couple months ago, and she unofficially broke it today too. So, she’s got a long road ahead of her, if she’s healthy, there’ no doubt in my mind she’s got numerous world championships and national championships under her belt that she has coming.”