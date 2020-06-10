Local weightlifter turning heads on the national level

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Jo Neel is only 17-years-old, but is already competing with Team USA’s Youth Weightlifting team and ranked one of the top three youth weightlifters in the country.

“Kinda like a dream come true cause I never thought it was possible and I always thought I was gonna be a normal weightlifter if that makes sense,” Neel said.

For Neel, his love for weightlifing all started with Crossfit.

“I was pretty strong for my weight categories and they kinda got me into it. They said here take some programming and just, it pretty much sparked off from there,” Neel said.

In three short years, Neel has been able to make a name for himself at the national level. Most recently, being invited to compete in the 2020 Pan Am Games in Peru in November with Team USA’s Youth Weightlifting team. Neel’s performance at the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio was what qualified him for the games.

His family wasn’t surprised though that he’s taken the opportunity and ran with it.

“Definitely always was an athlete. Some kids like other things, he just doesn’t stop,” Jo’s dad Chuck Neel said.

With the help of his garage gym, Neel really hasn’t stopped. He’s constantly working on his craft, making sure to get better each and every lift.

Since his coach, Travis Mash, lives in another state, Neel constantly films himself working out and sends the videos to him, meaning COVID-19 didn’t even stop him.

“I can send it to my coach and since he’s super knowledgeable he can throw in tips and tricks that can help me out completely,” Neel said.

The other bonus to Neel’s hardworking lifestyle is the fact he’s home-schooled. Neel said it gives him more flexibility to work on weightlifting.

“To make those events, I think he’s probably got the advantage because he makes his own schedule,

his dad, Chuck Neel said. “He doesn’t have to be in third period. He can wake up, eat his food, get his workouts in, get his schoolwork in, do a second workout, get his food in, finish up school so that’s the advantages of not having a rigid schedule.”

Neel is working towards his next meet, the 2020 Virtual Selection Camp. If he does well, he could qualify for youth worlds.

“I just want to glorify God in what I do and also make my family proud if possible and I think that’s a great way to do that,” Neel said.