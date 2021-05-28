Local weightlifter competing in IWF Masters World Championships on Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – One Bay County woman is getting to represent the United States in the IWF Masters World Weightlifting Championships on Saturday.

Sarah Homestead, the owner of Panama City Crossfit, was one of seven women chosen to compete.

Homestead is actually aiming to break a world record at the competition. She broke the national record for the clean and jerk back in March and is hoping to do the same on Saturday.

The record for the clean and jerk in her class is 235 pounds and Homestead said she’s aiming to lift 240.

Homestead said she’s very excited to represent the U.S. and even Panama City in the competition this weekend.

“To know that you are the one representing the U.S. is such an honor, but it’s also a tremendous responsibility because I want to do great for my country but also bring home the gold,” Homestead said.

The competition will be completely virtual, something Homestead hasn’t done before. However, she said there are some positives to that as she will get to compete in her home gym, Panama City Crossfit, on Saturday.

She also said she is happy her family will be there to cheer her on as well.

“My kids are gonna be here as well, showing them again women, you can do anything if you set your mind to it. I didn’t start lifting until I was 30, so it wasn’t something I found when I was young, I found it when I was older. So I’ve had to work a little bit harder than other people to develop the skills and the strength, so it’s been a fun journey for me to be able to experience that with them and show them no matter what your age you can still do it,” Homestead said.

The competition takes place on Saturday afternoon and Homestead will lift around noon.