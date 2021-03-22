Local weightlifter breaks national record for clean and jerk

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – One local weightlifter competed at the Masters Weigthlifting National Championships in Orlando and didn’t come back to Panama City empty handed.

Sarah Homestead, the owner of Panama City CrossFit, got the gold in both the snatch and clean and jerk.

However, she was also able to set a national record in the clean and jerk. She lifted 102 kilograms in the 35-39 year old 76 kilogram class.

On her third attempt, she broke her own record by lifting 103 kilograms.

“I actually teared up cause it was like all the hard work has actually paid off there’s a reason why I’m doing all the things that I do,” Homestead said. “It was really cool because my kids were in the audience so I heard them say Go mom and that just made it even more special for me to be able to be that role model for them to show them that women can be strong and awesome.”

Homestead isn’t stopping here as she’s preparing for the World Championships which are coming up in a few months.

“So going back to the drawing board obviously want to increase my numbers as I can,” Homestead said. “A lot more squats a lot more lifting, and then going over the technical movements, going back over the snatch and then working over the progressions so I’m ready to hit those numbers at worlds.”

The World Championships are set for May and will be virtual this year.