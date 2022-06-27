PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – High school volleyball players from Blountstown and Liberty County are competing at the USVA Nationals in Indianapolis this week.

Blountstown’s Alyssa Carey and Ella Grace Parramore, as well as Liberty County’s Kara Conyers and Aubrie Arnold, are competing with two separate Tallahassee Volleyball Academy squads.

Parramore and Conyers won their first three matches with the TVA Smack 15 team on Monday, beating teams from Nebraska, Wisconsin and New York.

Carey and Arnold will play with the TVA Smack 16 team later this week.

The USVA Nationals hosts some of the best teams in the country and each team has to earn a bid to compete.