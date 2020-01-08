Local volleyball coach gets opportunity to grow the sport in Thailand

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Eight local volleyball coaches will get the opportunity to grow the sport they love overseas. They will be going to Thailand over summer with the organization Volley for Christ.

One of the eight participants is Emerald Coast Volleyball Club coach Corey Dobridnia, who can’t wait to spread the sport in a new country.

“We’re not just trying to make these girls better athletes, but we’re trying to make them better people and to do that through the game of volleyball is a blessing,” Dobridnia said.

Even though Dobridnia has been coaching the game for many years, this will be a unique experience for her.

“We’ve talked about language barriers and having translators there. But here’s the deal, sports is such a global thing,” Dobridnia said. “That’s what I love about it. It ties people together in a way that you can’t explain.”

The group will also use the trip to spread another thing: the Word of God.

“It’s also to talk about our journeys and our journey through faith and to try to get them where they can hopefully adopt or at least start to learn about the word of God,” Dobridnia said.

Dobridnia said she wants to not just show these girls the game of volleyball, but to also show them the impact it can have on your life.

“It’s my first love, I call volleyball my first love,” Dobridnia said. “To just teach them how much I love it and how much it’s done for me. I know how much it’s done for me in my life and I can only imagine what it could do for a girl overseas.”

If you would like to donate to help Dobridnia or the other participants with the trip cost, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/volley-for-christ-thailand-mission-trip.