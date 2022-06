GULF SHORES, ALA. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast Crush, a local U8 travel baseball team, won the Perfect Game World Series in Gulf Shores over the weekend.

They battled teams from Texas and Louisianna, winning all seven of their games played.

They dominated their opponents, scoring 70 runs to just 13 through the seven games.

The Gulf Coast Crush are coached by Austin Foreman, Joe Garner, and Kenny Rich.