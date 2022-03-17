PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Local 18U travel softball team Adiktiv Elite received a unique invite to face off against an 18U Canadian national team this week.

Adiktiv Elite is made up of players from the Panhandle, including four from the Bozeman High School team.

The Florida tournament director reached out to Adiktiv Elite on Monday to see if they would like to face the team from Toronto and they jumped on the opportunity.

The two teams faced off Wednesday night and Thursday night for a friendly exhibition. The Canadian team is traversing the southeast currently, playing in Fort Lauderdale last week, and they will head to Georgia next week.

Adiktiv Elite head coach David Hutchinson said it was an incredible opportunity to share their love of softball while also mixing cultures.

“As soon as the game ended, all the competitiveness went away and the sportsmanship came into effect,” Hutchinson said. “And all the kids came together like ‘What’s it like in Canada? Are you on Spring break? What’s your high school like? Where do you live?’ and all the questions started coming out. So, it’s just great to see them be able to mingle with kids from another country and get this opportunity.”

Adiktiv Elite won both matchups, taking the first 6-2 and the second 5-0.

In Thursday’s game, Bozeman’s Roni Wiggins, Dakota Killpatrick and Whitney Rodgers all recorded hits, and Milton’s Mimi Goodman smashed a three-run homer.