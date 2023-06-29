ATLANTA, GA. (WMBB) – Local travel baseball team, Aces National 16U took first place out of 154 teams at the Prep Baseball Report National Championships in Atlanta.

The Freeport-based team went 9-0 between pool play and in the tournament.

Five players from local high school players were on the Aces National 16U roster; Arnold’s Cooper Moss and Eli Blair, as well as South Walton’s Frank Wells, Charlie Willcox, and Coleman Borthwick.

Willcox got the win on the mound in the national title game and he said winning the tournament was a testament to the level of talent in the Panhandle.

“Having them all come together to be able to play with each other after playing against each other during school ball season and being on the same team, working together, playing against kids from everywhere in the United States, whether it’s California, Texas, North Carolina, anywhere, and just be able to compete against those guys and coming out on top how we did is just a great experience being able to do that,” Willcox said.

Many of the Aces National players have already committed to or are being recruited by major college programs.

Willcox said the PBR tournament is great competition, but also a fantastic opportunity to be seen by scouts.

“It’s been a great time, great experience, lots of learning events,” Willcox said. “And there’s been a good amount of schools that, you know, even through school ball, came out and saw me and Frank (and other teammates) play. And you know, whether they’re in the SEC team, an ACC team in the Sun Belt, ASUN, anything, any of those conferences, they’re all coming out they’re all watching. You never know who’s going to be in the stands.”

Aces National 16U will return to Atlanta next week for a major Perfect Game tournament, then they will travel to Orlando for the Perfect Game World Series at the end of July.