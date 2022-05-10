PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Dozens of athletes from 15 different local high schools will compete this week at the FHSAA Track and Field State Championships in Gainesville.

Class 1A teams will start on Wednesday with athletes from Port St. Joe, Blountstown, Liberty County, Paxton, and Vernon representing their schools.

Class 2A teams will go on Thursday with athletes from South Walton, Marianna, Walton, North Bay Haven, Bay, Rutherford, Chipley, and Bozeman representing.

Arnold and Mosley athletes will conclude the last bit of local schools competing in the Class 3A meet on Friday.