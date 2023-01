PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipola Men’s basketball team and Gulf Coast Women’s basketball team move into the number one spot in week seven of the NJCAA rankings.

The Indians are currently 18-0 and will host no. 25 Northwest Florida State College on Saturday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m. to begin conference play.

The Commodores are 15-0 and will host Pensacola State on Saturday, January 7 at 2:00 p.m. to begin conference play.