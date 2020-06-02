Local teams compete in USFA Tournament this weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Beach Sports Complex has a successful weekend hosting their first two tournaments since they shut down.

A few local softball teams ended up doing really well in the USFA Tournament there this weekend.

Adiktiv Elite is a travel ball team out of Panama City that had three 18U teams, two 14U teams, one 12U team and two 10U teams participate in the tournament.

Adiktiv Elite’s 14U teams advanced to the semifinals of their bracket. The Adiktiv Elite 14U Gold team had to play the Adiktiv Elite 14U Black team for the chance to go to the championship game. The Gold team came out on top and went to the finals, but fell to Storm Surge out of Gulf Breeze.

The Adiktiv Elite 14U Gold team were the runners-up of their division.

Adiktiv Elite’s 18U teams also did well. Their 18U Gold team and 18U Black team played in the championship against each other. The Gold came out on top 3-2 on the back of a monster home run by Lindsey Lesher.

Bristol Lovrekovic pitched for the Adiktiv Elite 18U Black team in the championship game and only gave up two hits in the entire match.

The Adiktiv Elite Gold team won their division and are undefeated in 2020 with a record of 21-0. They are hoping to win the USFA World Series in July.