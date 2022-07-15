PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panhandle produces a slew of Major League Baseball prospects each summer, which will be no different in the upcoming 2022 draft.

Most MLB Draft boards have Chipola’s freshman third baseman, Cam Collier, taken inside the top 10 of the first round.

The 17-year-old prospect obtained his GED after his sophomore year of high school to enroll at Chipola. Collier was then able to reclassify and be eligible for the 2022 draft after one season with the Indians.

Cam the son of former MLB player Lou Collier, and Chipola Head Baseball Coach Jeff Johnson said it’s been great to see his development through one season in Marianna.

“Got to give him credit, to have the confidence to come in as a junior in high school, and 16-years-old when he got here, and take that challenge,” Johnson said. “And his dad made a great comment to me, he said it took him to age 27 to learn how to play, he wanted Cam to learn how to play earlier in his life and earlier in his career.”

Several current and former Panhandle Conference prospects are projected to go in the first few rounds including Northwest Florida pitcher Jake Maden, Chipola pitcher Kenya Huggins, and former Northwest Florida pitcher Dylan DeLucia, who was the Most Outstanding Player of the Men’s College World Series for Ole Miss.

“It speaks to how strong our conference is,” Johnson said. “I feel like it’s the best conference in the country, and it’s only going to continue to get better and better.”

Some of the other local prospects with the potential to be selected this upcoming week include Chipola’s Tucker Flint and Cedric De Grandrpe, as well as Gulf Coast’s Carson Dorsey and incoming signee Christian Oppor.

Dorsey is an Arnold High School alum, and if drafted, would be the second Marlin in two years off the board, following behind Louisville alum Lucas Dunn.

Mosley alum and Mississippi State All-American second baseman, RJ Yeager, is on many MLB Draft boards. He was a first-team All-SEC selection and one of the most dominant hitters in the NCAA.