PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida-USA Softball Challenge wrapped up at Frank Brown Park on Saturday.

The North Bay Haven softball team beat Altha 6-5 in their first game of the day, but fell to Chiles 5-3 in their second.

Holmes County dominated in their game with Mosley as they won 16-1, but fell to Belleview in their second matchup 6-2.

The Dolphins also lost their second matchup of the day as they fell to Altha 11-1.

