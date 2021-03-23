Local softball teams get ready for Bay County Championships this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – All six Bay County softball teams are getting ready to take each other on this week for the county title.

Four teams are all looking for their third Bay County Championship title, North Bay Haven, Arnold, Mosley and Rutherford.

Bozeman is looking for their second and Bay will be aiming to get their first.

North Bay Haven is getting to host it this year, the first time they will have done so since their brand new field was built before last season.

The Buccaneers are also the No. 1 seed in the tournament, as they are 5-0 against Bay County opponents right now.

“Some things we try and talk about is the history, our history and other schools history, what it means and that it’s bragging right for the local talent,” North Bay Haven head softball coach Butch Bernard said. “It has a lot to do with the eighth grader out there that’s trying to decide where they want to go to school and sometimes it may not be the county champion, but it may be the runner up or it may be someone who just competing well out there so.”

Arnold is the No. 2 seed this year. Both North Bay Haven and the Marlins get a bye and will go to the semifinals.

Bozeman, the No. 3 seed, will take on Rutherford, the No. 6 seed, in the first quaterfinals game on Wednesday.

Then Mosley, the No. 4 seed, will take on Bay, the No. 5 seed in the second quarterfinals game.

While it might seem weird the county championships are in the middle of the season, Bernard said it works out better this way.

“The truth of it is when you try and do something at the end you always got two or three teams that are advancing and you’re waiting for them to get done with their regular season and the playoffs and you might have some of them on the lower end of the talent level that say well what am I coming here for, so mid-season is a perfect spot for it,” Bernard said.

The games begin on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at North Bay Haven.