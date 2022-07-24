PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Adiktiv Elite travel softball team placed third in the USFA World Series Saturday afternoon.

The reigning champs attempted to defend their title, but unfortunately lost in double elimination.

The team is made up of girls from all over the area and locally with athletes from Bozeman, Arnold and Bay High.

The team had lots of turnover from the previous year, with head coach, Thomas Guidas having to replace six starters. He said that building the team’s chemistry was one of the hardest parts of his job.

“But you know were trying to piece things together and that’s the disadvantage of trying to pull from the tri-state areas,” Guidas said. “You can’t have as many week practices. We’re practicing on the weekends and things like that, so we’re limited on practice time, limited on reps, but like I said this is about as talented as a group, I’ve ever coached.”

Guidas said he was extremely proud of the girls and what they were able to do throughout the season.