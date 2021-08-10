Local softball player helps lead travel team to PGF 14U National Championship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – One Panama City softball player helped lead her travel team to a win in the Premier Girls Fastpitch 14U National Championship.

North Bay Haven softball player Kaylee Goodpaster plays for the Birmingham Thunderbolts Premier 2025 team.

It’s an Alabama travel softball team, but some of the girls on it are from out-of-state and Goodpaster is one of them.

She and the rest of the squad took down the two-time defending national champions, the Texas Impact Gold National Squad.

The Birmingham Thunderbolts beat them in five innings, 11-0.

Goodpaster is only an eighth-grader and played for the Buccaneers varsity squad her sixth grade and seventh grade seasons.

She was also named a First-Team All-State player this season as well.