PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay United Soccer Club hosted an equipment drive for kids in Nigeria that can’t afford the items.

Players, coaches and families from the club donated for the first year of the drive.

Soccer coach, Chinyere Ukazim, grew up in Nigeria and wants to give to children in the country.

“Growing up I played in Nigeria a lot from my childhood,” Ukazim said. “We played without soccer shoes or shin guard. We played with flip flops when you had the privilege to get one. We also even used oranges as soccer balls when they were ripe enough.”

Ukazim said he’s grateful to be in the position to give back to the community.

They could only accept a certain number of items because of travel, but wish they could take more. He will travel over with his family to deliver the items.