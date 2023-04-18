SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – A pair of sisters at Rutherford qualified for the FHSAA State Championship tennis tournament while both still in middle school.

Mbongta and Bi-Neh Awantang are the reigning class 2A District 1 champions clinching an automatic bid to the state tournament to compete in doubles.

Mbongta, an 8th grader, returned to Rutherford after a state appearance last year and Bi-Neh is in her first season at Rutherford and is only in 6th grade.

“It gives me a lot of confidence in knowing that I’m able to compete with high schoolers and I’m not yet in high school,” Bi-Neh said. “It encourages me to keep going on.”

The Awantang sisters have Bay County by storm, winning the majority of their matches against high school upperclassmen. The age difference doesn’t intimidate them so what does?

Tall girls or girls that look really strong,” Mbongta said. “Sometimes we get a little intimidated, or even if they have fancy equipment we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, they look serious about it.'”

Mbongta and Bi-Neh began taking tennis seriously around the age of 10. Playing as a duo always requires a strong relationship but for the sisters, it’s also an unfiltered relationship.

When I’m competing with my sister, I’m not as nice, that’s for sure,” Bi-Neh said. “Because if I’m competing with somebody else, I don’t want to hurt their feelings. But my sister is my sister.”

The Awantang sisters will enter the state tournament as underdogs, but they also might be the first duo ever to compete in the tournament while both still in middle school.

I think it’s really cool because I don’t know anybody else who has ever done it,” Bi-Neh said. “It’s really exciting, actually.”

The future is incredibly bright for the Awantang sisters as they have four more years competing together as a duo in high school.

They both have the goal to play at the collegiate level, but first, they have to compete for an FHSAA state championship.

The Class 2A FHSAA State Championships will be held on April 26-27 at Red Bug Lake Park just north of Orlando.