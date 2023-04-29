DOVER, DE. (WMBB) – Mosley High School senior, Jake Finch won his first ARCA Menards East race on Saturday afternoon and skipped the celebration to fly back to his senior prom.

Finch won the General Tire 125 in an overtime finish at the Dover Motor Speedway, wearing the famous Phoenix Racing logo on the hood of his No. 20 Toyota.

Instead of sticking around in Dover to celebrate his first win, the 17-year-old caught a flight to Panama City where he said he should be able to ‘make the after party’ of his senior prom.

Jake is the son of James Finch, who owned the Phoenix Racing NASCAR team that competed in the 1990s through the early 2010s.

The ARCA Menards series is considered semi-profesional racing and is used as a feeder series into the three national touring series of NASCAR.