PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Hurricanes Rugby Club will host Hurricane Sevens Rugby Tournament on August 20th in Panama City Beach.

The Hurricanes have a men’s and women’s rugby team.

They are currently playing the sevens season where seven players make up a team and they play seven minute halves.

The teams have competed in tournaments all over the area, including Mobile and New Orleans.

In the fall, they play a fifteenths season where there are 15 players on a team and they play 40 minute halves.

Practices are open to anyone and no experience is necessary.

Hurricanes player, Rebecca Henn said that Rugby is a one of a kind sport.

“Instant 15 friends,” Henn said. “I mean these girls. I’ve played sports my whole life, but rugby players are just different type of people and you know they stick with you. You’re out there hitting each other on the field and then you’re picking each other up. It’s rare. It’s different”

Besides winning games, the teams focus on spending time in the community and supporting local businesses.