PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida High School Athletic Association announced the lists for their annual Sunshine Cup All-Sports Awards.

Points are awarded to a school based on its finish in state series competition in each sport in the classification it competes in.

Two 1A schools finished in the top ten overall, Port St. Joe No. 5 and Paxton No. 9. In Class 4A, South Walton was top ten. For 5A, Mosely was in the top ten and Arnold was just outside at No. 11.

For boys sports, Port St. Joe, Holmes County, Bozeman, Chipley and Paxton reached the top ten for Class 1A. Arnold was tied at No. 5 in the state for Class 5A.

For girls sports, Sneads, Ponce De Leon and Paxton all made the top ten in Class 1A. South Walton was No. 8 in Class 4A and Mosley was in the top five in Class 5A.

South Walton had the highest cumulative score out of all local high school sports in the panhandle this year. South Walton Athletic Director, Phil Tisa, said this success is good for the program’s future.

“I’m a big believer that success breads success,” Tisa said. “You know by providing high quality coaching, providing an exciting and energetic athletic atmosphere leads to that success and the more success that we have, the more that people want to be a part of that.

The top 16 places in state competition are scored: 20 for the state champion, 12 for the state runner up, nine for the state semifinalists, six for 5th-8th places and three for 9th-16th places.