PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe girls soccer standout, Jesslyn Kuhnel, who competed for the U.S. Women’s Para National Soccer Team, signed with St. Andrews University on Friday.

Kuhnel was nine years old when she woke up one morning without all functionality in her legs and spent the remainder of her childhood with a cerebral palsy-like condition in her legs.

She never let it hold her back, playing middle school and high school soccer at Port St. Joe, and she even competed in the summer of 2022 for the U.S. Women’s Para National Soccer Team.

After signing, Kuhnel said she hoped to show other athletes similar to her that they are not defined by their disability.

For me, it’s a really strong feeling of pride just showing off that just because we may be different from everyone, we’re still just like everyone and we’re still capable,” Kuhnel said. “I want to say it’s almost like a dream come true, though I never would have expected it to happen in a million years. But just to be here today in signing is definitely a huge accomplishment. I’m super happy.”

St. Andrews University is an NAIA program in Scotland County, North Carolina.