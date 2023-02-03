PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Janarius Robinson’s mother, Cherine Duncan, has supported him since pee wee football, and now she will be cheering him on at the Super Bowl.

Robinson was drafted by the Vikings in the summer of 2021 and a year and a half later he is one game away from a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Robinson’s mother was his first supporter when he played youth football at Millville, moving up to Jinks Middle School, Bay High School and the Florida State Seminoles.

The community has rallied in support of her son reaching the Super Bowl and Duncan said she’s both proud and thankful.

“It means a lot to me,” Duncan said. It’s a very exciting time for him, for me, my whole entire family, Bay County, and the surrounding counties that know of. JRob. I thank everybody in Bay County for the support that they’ve had. I mean, Facebook has just blown up with support from all types of different departments, the Sheriff’s department, Bay District Schools, just everybody showing their support. And that’s what it’s all about. They (the Eagles) may not be your favorite team, but you got a home boy that’s in the Super Bowl, and just the support that everybody’s giving him is amazing. And we appreciate everybody.”