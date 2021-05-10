Local MMA fighter performs incredible knockout kick in Beatdown at the Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The 18th Beatdown at the Beach took place this weekend at Laketown Wharf.

It featured multiple MMA fights and one of them got some national attention.

Four seconds into the second round of the Deante Brown and Nathan Altland fight, Brown performed a perfect 360 degree knockout kick.

It was so good that ESPN’s SportsCenter featured it as their No. 1 play in top plays of the week.

That was Brown’s first-ever MMA fight, but he has been doing martial arts since he was a kid.

Impact Promotions, who put on the fight, told News 13 that this was the first of many fights for the young athlete, who just turned 21 last week.

Impact Promotions is hosting the next Beatdown at the Beach with local fighters on July 24.