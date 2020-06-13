Local little league team, Florida Prospects, gets ready for big tournament in Tennessee

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – One Panama City little league baseball team is gearing up for their biggest tournament of the year.

The Florida Prospects are a U11 travel baseball team in the area. They are currently packing their bags for the big tournament of the summer, the Ripken Baseball World Series in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Many of the players haven’t been to a tournament like this one before.

“Not this big. We went to the one in Panama City Beach, but we’ve never traveled this far for the World Series,” Florida Prospects baseball player Blake Waites said.

The tournament is a full week with games starting on Monday. The team says they aren’t nervous to compete, but honestly are just happy to be back on the field with their friends.

“It is very nice, because you had this long break, you couldn’t go cause of the coronavirus and I think this is just awesome,” Florida Prospects baseball player Brandon Holmes said.

The tournament will have teams from all over the country in it, so these Florida boys will get to face some new opponents.

“It’ll be good competition. Teams we haven’t played, it should be good. Really exciting, it will be a great tournament to play in and very exciting,” Florida Prospects player Brady Lee said.

The Florida Prospects coach Doug Lee said he knows the team has been working all year for this tournament, so he has confidence in them.

“I know this team has a lot of character about them and they won’t back down from anybody. So I expect them to put their best foot forward and we’ll see how the chips fall really,” Lee said.

No matter how many games they win, these boys of summer are happy to be reunited.

“It is super nice to be back with the team because we get to spend time with each other and play with each other and win tournaments,” Florida Prospects player Ryan Harless said.

The team leaves on Saturday for Tennessee and will play at least six games throughout the week starting on Monday.