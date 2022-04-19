PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Local lifters are preparing for the FHSAA Boys Weightlifting State Championships that will begin on Thursday in Port St. Joe.

Arnold senior Stone Nadeau took first place in the 129 weight class in the Class 2A Region Finals and is hoping to bring yet another gold medal to the Marlins weightlifting program.

“It’s a high standard that we live up to,” Nadeau said. “We’ve always had a really good weightlifting program over the past couple of years, so I mean it’s nice to live up to that standard and to make it to state after not making it last year.”

“It’s going to take my best day to win but hopefully that will be the outcome,” Nadeau said.

The FHSAA State Championships will begin Thursday, April 21, with 3A schools, followed by 2A on Friday and 1A on Saturday.