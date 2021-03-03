Local kickboxing champion wins fifth title over the weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City kickboxing champion Moses Sanders earned his fifth title over the weekend.

Sanders won first place in the 156 weight class at the WAKO National Kickboxing Tournament in Nashville.

“As hard as it is, not many people can do it. I got bullied a lot whenever I was younger, I wanted to make sure I could handle myself and now I know I can,” Sanders said.

Since that was the first WAKO tournament he has been a part of, he said it felt good to bring back the title to the Panhandle.

“Relief. Not trying to be cocky or anything, but I kinda knew but that was the goal going there and to make my mark. Let them know that Panama City is here,” Sanders said.

His coach, Robert West, who trains local fighters like Sanders in the Superior Boxing and MMA Kids foundation, said he had no doubt that Sanders could win it all.

“Cause he’s been well schooled, he has a good fight IQ,” West said. “I’ve spent many hours, seven days a week, three four hours a day training him since he was 14 years old. He’s dedicated, eh works hard, he’s not afraid of a punch and there’s not many people that can whip him from their hands.”

However, this is not the end goal for the champion. He hopes to do this full time on a pretty big stage.

“I’ve wanted to do this since I was a child, like riding on the bus, everybody ask me what I wanted to do for a living, I wanna go to the UFC, they said no you’re real job, yeah, UFC,” Sanders said.

Currently, he trains with West at Fitness 360 on Panama City Beach, but West said they are hoping to have their own gym very soon.

They hope to show the world that the Panhandle can produce great fighters.

“Panama City is not known for fighting and not many people out here fight, so just to put Panama City’s face on the map,” Sanders said.

For Sanders, West thinks the sky is the limit.

“I think he can do anything, I think he has the potential to do anything as long as he stays focused,” West said.