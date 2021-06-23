Local junior golfers competing in Future Masters tournament in Dothan this week

DOTHAN, Al. (WMBB) – Hundreds of the Southeast’s best junior golfers are currently in Dothan, Alabama this week taking part in the 72nd Annual Future Masters.

There are a few local golfers who were chosen to compete in it as well like Jake Harbison, Morgan Hughes, Grayson and Hayes Gibson and Blake Rigdon.

Hughes, who just graduated from Mosley High School, was practicing on the course on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Thursday’s start.

This is not his first Future Masters tournament, but it will be the last he gets to participate in.

“So the last two years I have not been as good as I wanted to be, so coming back for a third time and my final time, its a little sad, because this has always been the big tournament on my schedule and so if I can play well this year I will be really happy,” Hughes said.

Hughes missed the cut just barely last year, so he’s hoping this year will be a different story.

“I wanna be more aggressive than last year so I can make more birdies, I feel like the last two years I have been inside the cut line going into the final nine, and I got conservative on those nines but I made a few bogeys and a few doubles and I ended up being one shot too short last year so if I can be a little more aggressive off the bat and finish strong, I think I’ll have a good shot,” Hughes said.

The winners of the 10 and under, 11-12 and 13-14 age groups have been announced, but the oldest group (15-18) will tee off on Thursday morning.

Their winner will be crowned on Saturday.