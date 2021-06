TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay High sophomore, Lakieyan Suddeth, made a podium finish and qualified for nationals at the AAU track and field regionals at Florida State on Sunday.

Suddeth placed third in the 100m running 11.3 seconds, and also earned his personal best in the 200m running 23 seconds.

Both times qualified Suddeth for the AAU track and field nationals in Humble, Texas, which will take place July 31- August 7.