Local high school football players take advantage of NCAA dead period ending

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s been 15 months since high school recruits were able to go on to college campuses and meet with coaches.

However, the NCAA recruiting dead period is now over as it ended on June 1 and a few local high school football players took advantage of that this week.

Mosley’s 2023 tight end Randy Pittman, who committed to FSU back in April, attended the Seminoles Midnight Madness and joined other top recruits for the Noles at 12:01 a.m. on June 1 at the university.

South Walton’s top 2023 tight end Pearce Spurlin took a trip to Athens on Wednesday to visit Georgia as he committed to the Dawgs in September of last year.

Both players are expected to do big things on the field for their squads this season.