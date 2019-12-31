Local high school football players participate in NUC All-American Game

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The NUC All-American game is a big deal for high school football player who get to participate in it, but for four local athletes, this game was the last time they would play in a high school football game in Bay County.

Mosley’s Don McKay, North Bay Haven’s Benjamin Burnham, and Bay’s Tavarius Lewis and Kingston Grady all got the chance to play in the game Monday night with hundreds of athletes from all over the country.

Some of them were emotional.

“It’s gonna be my last one, it’s bittersweet,” Lewis said. “It’s exciting but at the same time knowing that it’s gonna be my last game out here.”

Some looked at the game as an opportunity.

“It’s exciting, it’s not really emotional,” McKay said. “The last high school game was emotional, but now it’s another opportunity. “

For Burnham, this was the third time he has played in the NUC All-American Game. He said it’s been a great experience for him.

“It feels like an accomplishment. Over three years I’ve made tons of new friends across the nation and compete with some of the best talent I’ve ever seen in my life so far,” Burnham said.

For the other three, it was their first time playing in the game. They said they have enjoyed meeting people from all over the country.

“Getting to know people from around the world and stuff. These boys ain’t from here, there’s only four [Bay County] seniors playing in the whole thing,” McKay said. “It gave me a little glimpse of college and how it’s gonna be cause everybody gonna be from different places and stuff.”

It didn’t matter what the score was to these players because it was another chance to get out on the field and grow as an athlete.

“A lot of different perspectives from coaches and from the players point of view just seeing what coaches want perse throughout the nation,” Burnham said. “Almost a better perspective of football in it’s entire form almost.”

