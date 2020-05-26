Local high school football coaches weigh in on summer plans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Local high school football coaches think football will make it’s return in the summer and fall, but with some new guidelines.

Area coaches agree that the governor’s announcement on Friday about youth sports resuming was a good sign for high school football, but they are still waiting on specific guidelines from Bay District Schools on what they will be allowed to do this summer.

Bozeman head football coach Jason Griffin just hopes they will able to workout over summer in some capacity.

“If we’re gonna be able to come back in any capacity, is to be able to get our guys, is to be able to get our guys up there, is to be able to see them, them be able to see us and be able to do anything would be a huge huge step forward for us and I think an incredible morale booster for the players particularly but also the coaches,” Griffin said.

Griffin said they plan on doing their regular summer schedule, but are waiting to hear what guidelines local officials say they have to follow.

He said he doesn’t think that any team will have an advantage over the other when the season rolls around.

“It’s not like just a few schools have had something happen and everything else has been lifted. No one has been able to do anything, everyone has been in the same boat,” Griffin said. “I don’t really feel like you are going to be out their at a competitive disadvantage. As far as injuries and those kinds of things are concerned, I think there is plenty of time to get our kids ready to play football.”

North Bay Haven head coach Andy Siegal said he plans on starting slow to begin with to get the players back in shape.

“All coaches, not just me, all programs need to take it real slow at first, give these kids a chance cause you do got the heat to deal with plus you got the fact they have had very little cardio if any,” Siegal said. “And they have been spending more time inside than they have outside, so you have to get them acclimated. So we are going to slow it way back with a little acclimation period to teach them to crawl before we run.”

Siegal said he thinks football will be back because taking away high school football would affect other programs, like band and cheer as well.

“So I mean you’re really not just affecting football, you’re really affecting everything in general and then I’m gonna add this. I was told a long time ago footballs the front porch of all sports,” Siegal said. “Be it high school or college. You know I’m not diminishing any other sport but its kind of the one that kicks things off and gets people fired up and excited.”