PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Five local high school football teams are set to attend the inaugural Panhandle Media Day in Pensacola on Saturday.

Bay, Mosley, Walton, South Walton and Freeport will participate in the event that is put together by the Varsity Sports Network and Florida High School Football.

This will be the first time a high school football media day has been broadcast live in the Panhandle region.

Each team can bring up to five players with their head coach and is slotted a time they will be highlighted and asked questions.

Mosley Head Football Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon said he is excited about the opportunity to have his players in the spotlight.

“We get to tell them about our team and the upcoming season and really looking forward to Saturday,” Whiddon said. “I think it’ll be really cool. (It will) bring exposure to our program, to our kids and to Panhandle football.”

All local teams’ media times will be broadcast on the varsity sports network. Freeport is scheduled for 10:10 a.m., Walton at 10:50 a.m,, South Walton at 11:10 a.m., Bay at 2:00 p.m., and Mosley the final slot at 3:00 p.m.