SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Around 50 teams competed at Deer Point Lake in the third annual “Not So Serious Saturday Bass Tournament” to raise money for the Camo Dreams charity.

Camo Dreams, founded by Derek Fussell, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing once-in-a-lifetime outdoor opportunities to deserving children with disabilities or terminal illnesses.

Tournament Director Blake Southerland said that in the three years since they have raised money for Camo Dreams, the total raised has grown exponentially.

“The first year our goal was to raise $600, Derrick had told me that’s about what a local hunt costs, and so we were saying $600 that’s what our goal is going to be this year and we made about $4,300, last year it blew up even bigger, got around double the size, we had a food truck and everything and we raised $9,300 and this year I think we’re going to knock that number real out of the park.”

The tournament raised a record-breaking $9,667 for the charity and fishermen Sam and Scotty Reedy took first place in the competition with a total weight of 14lbs 6 ounces.